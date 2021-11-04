Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Shares Gap Down to $18.28

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.28, but opened at $17.51. Hanesbrands shares last traded at $18.10, with a volume of 31,882 shares.

HBI has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Hanesbrands in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.78.

The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of -17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 77.49% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 41.0% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 65,617 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 19,079 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hanesbrands during the third quarter worth $347,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 3.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 124,984 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares in the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hanesbrands during the third quarter worth $525,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 24.9% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 257,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 51,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

