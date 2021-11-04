Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) Hits New 12-Month High at $43.16

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$43.16 and last traded at C$42.88, with a volume of 62938 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$41.99.

HDI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hardwoods Distribution in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$57.00 to C$60.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$62.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$57.00 to C$60.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$55.58.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$37.87 and a 200 day moving average of C$35.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.98, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$926.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C$1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C$0.60. The firm had revenue of C$415.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$394.96 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hardwoods Distribution Inc. will post 4.3899998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 15th. Hardwoods Distribution’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.35%.

Hardwoods Distribution Company Profile (TSE:HDI)

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

