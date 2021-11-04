Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 641,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,879 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $29,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HOG. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson in the second quarter valued at $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 207.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 405.8% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 739.7% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson in the second quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

HOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Edward Jones lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.59 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.69.

Shares of NYSE HOG opened at $39.25 on Thursday. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.20 and a 12-month high of $52.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.51.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.37. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 28.90%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.92%.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

