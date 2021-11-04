Harmony (ONE) Price Down 18.8% Over Last Week

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. Over the last seven days, Harmony has traded down 18.8% against the US dollar. One Harmony coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000467 BTC on popular exchanges. Harmony has a market cap of $3.10 billion and $177.43 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Harmony alerts:

Solana (SOL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $238.47 or 0.00388098 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.68 or 0.00049927 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.48 or 0.00244906 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00012271 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.07 or 0.00097766 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000436 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Harmony Profile

ONE is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,232,736,642 coins and its circulating supply is 10,782,089,642 coins. The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Harmony is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops . Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol . The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

Buying and Selling Harmony

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harmony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Harmony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Harmony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harmony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.