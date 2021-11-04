Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.06-0.09 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.25. Harsco also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.510-$0.540 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HSC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harsco from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research decreased their price target on Harsco from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE HSC traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.31. 610,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,394. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Harsco has a 12 month low of $12.65 and a 12 month high of $23.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 79.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.99.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Harsco had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 0.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Harsco will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP David Stanton purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.75 per share, with a total value of $68,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anshooman Aga purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.63 per share, with a total value of $27,260.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Harsco stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 119.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 521,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 284,344 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.66% of Harsco worth $10,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 91.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

