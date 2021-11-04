Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) posted its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Harsco had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 8.10%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share.

NYSE HSC traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $13.79. 6,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,681. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.14 and a 200-day moving average of $19.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Harsco has a 52 week low of $12.12 and a 52 week high of $23.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.99.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research decreased their target price on Harsco from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Harsco stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 119.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 521,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284,344 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.66% of Harsco worth $10,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Harsco

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

