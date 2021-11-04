Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) posted its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Harsco had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 8.10%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share.
NYSE HSC traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $13.79. 6,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,681. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.14 and a 200-day moving average of $19.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Harsco has a 52 week low of $12.12 and a 52 week high of $23.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.99.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research decreased their target price on Harsco from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.
About Harsco
Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.
