Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $18.15, but opened at $16.31. Harsco shares last traded at $15.62, with a volume of 741 shares.

The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Harsco had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 6.66%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS.

Get Harsco alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barrington Research dropped their price target on Harsco from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Harsco by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,382,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,175,000 after buying an additional 161,956 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its stake in Harsco by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 2,734,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,835,000 after buying an additional 216,866 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Harsco by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,666,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,447,000 after buying an additional 108,821 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Harsco by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,600,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,094,000 after buying an additional 184,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Harsco by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,195,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,832,000 after buying an additional 102,553 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -465.00, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Harsco Company Profile (NYSE:HSC)

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

Further Reading: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.