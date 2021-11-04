Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hayward Holdings Inc. is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of a broad portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company’s brand portfolio includes AquaVac(R), AquaRite(R), ColorLogic(R), Navigator(R), OmniLogic(R), OmniHub(TM), TriStar(R), Super Pump(R), TurboCell(R), pHin(TM), CAT Controllers(R), HCP Pumps and Saline C(R) Series. Hayward Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, NJ. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Hayward from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

NYSE HAYW opened at $23.41 on Tuesday. Hayward has a 52-week low of $15.61 and a 52-week high of $26.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). Hayward had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $350.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.36 million. The business’s revenue was up 56.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hayward will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 24,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $540,106.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Eifion Jones sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $1,194,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 536,001 shares of company stock valued at $12,088,104.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAYW. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Hayward during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,624,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Hayward during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,941,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC bought a new stake in Hayward during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,829,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in Hayward during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,559,000. Finally, Noked Capital LTD bought a new stake in shares of Hayward in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,734,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.08% of the company’s stock.

About Hayward

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

