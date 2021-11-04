Head to Head Review: Adynxx (OTCMKTS:ADYX) vs. ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Adynxx (OTCMKTS:ADYX) and ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.4% of ShockWave Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 17.4% of Adynxx shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of ShockWave Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Adynxx and ShockWave Medical’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adynxx $2.22 million N/A -$8.42 million N/A N/A ShockWave Medical $67.79 million 125.04 -$65.70 million ($1.99) -121.18

Adynxx has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ShockWave Medical.

Profitability

This table compares Adynxx and ShockWave Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adynxx N/A N/A N/A ShockWave Medical -40.60% -24.14% -19.24%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Adynxx and ShockWave Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adynxx 0 0 0 0 N/A ShockWave Medical 0 4 3 0 2.43

ShockWave Medical has a consensus target price of $203.00, indicating a potential downside of 15.82%. Given ShockWave Medical’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ShockWave Medical is more favorable than Adynxx.

Volatility & Risk

Adynxx has a beta of 2.67, indicating that its stock price is 167% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ShockWave Medical has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Adynxx beats ShockWave Medical on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adynxx

Adynxx, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the manufacture, development, and sale of novel, disease-modifying products for the treatment of pain and inflammation. The company was founded by Julien Mamet in 1997 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About ShockWave Medical

Shockwave Medical, Inc. operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease. The company was founded by Daniel Hawkins, John M. Adams, and Todd J. Brinton on June 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

