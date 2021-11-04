Head-To-Head Survey: Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) & QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC)

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) and QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Triumph Bancorp has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QNB has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

79.8% of Triumph Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.5% of QNB shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of Triumph Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.7% of QNB shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Triumph Bancorp and QNB’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Triumph Bancorp $382.50 million 8.25 $64.02 million $2.26 55.57 QNB $51.19 million 2.50 $12.08 million N/A N/A

Triumph Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than QNB.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Triumph Bancorp and QNB, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Triumph Bancorp 0 3 1 1 2.60 QNB 0 0 0 0 N/A

Triumph Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $105.61, suggesting a potential downside of 15.90%. Given Triumph Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Triumph Bancorp is more favorable than QNB.

Profitability

This table compares Triumph Bancorp and QNB’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Triumph Bancorp 27.40% 16.52% 2.01% QNB 29.20% 12.26% 1.08%

Summary

Triumph Bancorp beats QNB on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services. The Banking segment relates to operations of TBK Bank, including loans originated under Triumph Commercial Finance, Triumph Healthcare Finance, and Triumph Premium Finance brands. The Corporate segment refers to the financing and investment activities, as well as the management and administrative expenses. The company was founded by Aaron P. Graft in November 2010 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

QNB Company Profile

QNB Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the general commercial banking business and provides retail banking and investment management services. The company was founded on June 4, 1984 and is headquartered in Quakertown, PA.

