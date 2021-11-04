Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) COO Sells $244,072.80 in Stock

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) COO Michael M. Cullen sold 5,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $244,072.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of HSII opened at $48.28 on Thursday. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.01 and a 1-year high of $50.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.17. The company has a market cap of $945.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.82.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.43. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 25.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.90%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HSII. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Heidrick & Struggles International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSII. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,052,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 536,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,178,000 after purchasing an additional 146,776 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 252.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,923,000 after purchasing an additional 127,229 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,682,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 409,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,620,000 after purchasing an additional 100,840 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. The company was founded by Gardner Heidrick and John Struggles in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

See Also: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.