HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) Given a €95.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HFG. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €51.50 ($60.59) target price on HelloFresh in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €107.00 ($125.88) target price on HelloFresh in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on HelloFresh in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €109.00 ($128.24) target price on HelloFresh in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on HelloFresh in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €90.79 ($106.81).

HelloFresh stock opened at €87.72 ($103.20) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.60. HelloFresh has a 1 year low of €38.02 ($44.73) and a 1 year high of €97.38 ($114.56). The business has a 50-day moving average of €84.04 and a 200-day moving average of €80.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.24.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

