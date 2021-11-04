Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) – Analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Heritage Commerce in a research report issued on Monday, November 1st. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.83 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.80. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Heritage Commerce’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ HTBK opened at $12.34 on Tuesday. Heritage Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $6.88 and a fifty-two week high of $12.65. The stock has a market cap of $742.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.50 and a 200-day moving average of $11.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 28.64%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTBK. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 125.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Heritage Commerce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Heritage Commerce in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Heritage Commerce by 64,406.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 10,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 82.54%.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the following Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by bay view funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

