Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hersha Hospitality Trust is an entrepreneurial, high-growth real estate development and management company focussed on the hospitality industry. Hersha currently owns, operates, and develops a portfolio of hotels and assisted living facilities in the mid-Atlantic region of the United States. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Get Hersha Hospitality Trust alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on HT. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and issued a $9.96 price objective (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.85.

NYSE:HT opened at $10.53 on Monday. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $4.86 and a 52 week high of $13.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $414.03 million, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 2.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.04.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.55). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 30.74% and a negative return on equity of 10.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael A. Leven sold 10,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.37, for a total transaction of $94,234.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 16,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 17,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 164,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241 shares in the last quarter. 62.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.