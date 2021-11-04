HEXO (TSE:HEXO) Earns “Market Perform” Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reissued their market perform rating on shares of HEXO (TSE:HEXO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$2.00 target price on the stock.

HEXO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of HEXO from C$5.97 to C$2.54 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$5.00 price target on shares of HEXO in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on HEXO from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, ATB Capital lowered their price target on HEXO from C$6.00 to C$1.50 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HEXO presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$4.44.

Shares of HEXO stock opened at C$1.75 on Monday. HEXO has a 12 month low of C$1.58 and a 12 month high of C$14.00. The stock has a market cap of C$545.39 million and a PE ratio of -0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.73 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.45.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

