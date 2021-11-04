Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at Raymond James

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Raymond James from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 33.59% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on HLMN. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Hillman Solutions in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. CJS Securities started coverage on Hillman Solutions in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. William Blair started coverage on Hillman Solutions in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hillman Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Hillman Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

HLMN opened at $10.48 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.82. Hillman Solutions has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $13.46.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $2,975,000. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $4,053,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $6,911,000. Institutional investors own 46.65% of the company’s stock.

About Hillman Solutions

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

