HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 123,385 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 4,570,685 shares.The stock last traded at $4.02 and had previously closed at $3.80.

The company has a current ratio of 13.23, a quick ratio of 13.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.20. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion and a PE ratio of 25.59.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 23rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. HIVE Blockchain Technologies had a net margin of 61.48% and a return on equity of 57.26%. The business had revenue of $33.42 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It is involved in the mining and sale of digital currencies, such as Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

