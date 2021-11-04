HoDooi Price Reaches $0.0361 on Exchanges (HOD)

HoDooi (CURRENCY:HOD) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. HoDooi has a total market capitalization of $7.32 million and $1.00 million worth of HoDooi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HoDooi has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. One HoDooi coin can currently be bought for $0.0361 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.44 or 0.00087282 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.76 or 0.00074724 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.22 or 0.00101618 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,478.91 or 0.07314624 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61,430.41 or 1.00323558 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00022502 BTC.

HoDooi Coin Profile

HoDooi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 202,785,121 coins. HoDooi’s official Twitter account is @hodooicom

HoDooi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HoDooi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HoDooi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HoDooi using one of the exchanges listed above.

