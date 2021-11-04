Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Shares Gap Up to $13.70

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.70, but opened at $14.79. Hollysys Automation Technologies shares last traded at $14.90, with a volume of 11,365 shares.
A number of research firms have commented on HOLI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $931.11 million, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.85.
About Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI)
HollySys Automation Technologies Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of automation control system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation, Rail Transportation and Mechanical and Electrical Solution. The Industrial Automation segment consists of third-party hardware-centric products such as instrumentation and actuators; its proprietary software-centric distributed control systems and programmable logic controller; and valued-added software packages.
