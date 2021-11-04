Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Shares Gap Up to $13.70

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.70, but opened at $14.79. Hollysys Automation Technologies shares last traded at $14.90, with a volume of 11,365 shares.

A number of research firms have commented on HOLI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $931.11 million, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,286,000. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,974,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,319,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $630,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,398,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 399,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 21,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

About Hollysys Automation Technologies

HollySys Automation Technologies Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of automation control system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation, Rail Transportation and Mechanical and Electrical Solution. The Industrial Automation segment consists of third-party hardware-centric products such as instrumentation and actuators; its proprietary software-centric distributed control systems and programmable logic controller; and valued-added software packages.

