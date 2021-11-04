HOQU Achieves Market Cap of $424,607.81 (HQX)

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 4th. During the last seven days, HOQU has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar. One HOQU coin can now be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. HOQU has a market capitalization of $424,607.81 and $1.23 million worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HOQU alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.71 or 0.00050135 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.25 or 0.00240403 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00012155 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000459 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.95 or 0.00096248 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About HOQU

HOQU (HQX) is a coin. Its launch date was November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 coins and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 coins. The official message board for HOQU is blog.hoqu.io . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HOQU is www.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HOQU is the decentralized marketing platform that allows merchants and affiliates to interact directly and ensures fair CPA deals based on a smart contract. “

HOQU Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOQU should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HOQU using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HOQU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HOQU and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.