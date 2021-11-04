Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Acquired by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HRL. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 789.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 42.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. 40.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HRL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. TheStreet downgraded Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.20.

Shares of HRL stock opened at $43.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.32 and a 200 day moving average of $45.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.01. Hormel Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $40.48 and a twelve month high of $52.51.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 8.32%. Hormel Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 15th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.04%.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

