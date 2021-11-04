Howden Joinery Group’s (HWDJF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on HWDJF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $11.59 price objective on Howden Joinery Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Peel Hunt upgraded Howden Joinery Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Howden Joinery Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.59.

Shares of HWDJF opened at $12.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.88. Howden Joinery Group has a 1-year low of $8.10 and a 1-year high of $13.55.

Howden Joinery Group Plc operates as a trade kitchen supplier providing various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors and units, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, stairs and parts, moldings, joinery doors, skirting boards, and architrave products; appliances, such as dishwashers, fridges and freezers, coffee machines, washing machines, tumble dryers and washing dryers, cookers, hobs, cooker hoods, microwaves, ovens, warming drawers, cooking accessories, and cooker hood accessories.

