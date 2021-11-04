Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:HWM traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.00. 4,893,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,078,686. Howmet Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $18.05 and a fifty-two week high of $36.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.54. The firm has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 45.12 and a beta of 1.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 10.00%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HWM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.20.

In related news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 4,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $136,316.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

