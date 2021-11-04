Humana (NYSE:HUM) PT Raised to $528.00 at SVB Leerink

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its target price upped by analysts at SVB Leerink from $494.00 to $528.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.92% from the company’s current price.

HUM has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Humana from $479.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Humana from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Humana in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $479.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $498.57.

Get Humana alerts:

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $459.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Humana has a 12 month low of $370.22 and a 12 month high of $475.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $419.66 and a 200-day moving average of $432.59. The company has a market capitalization of $59.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.94.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.16. Humana had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $20.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Humana will post 21.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Humana news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $1,924,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,241,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,534,114,000 after buying an additional 1,612,251 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Humana by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,089,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,229,872,000 after purchasing an additional 99,832 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Humana by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,047,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,448,139,000 after purchasing an additional 38,633 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Humana by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,624,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,493,769,000 after buying an additional 156,025 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in Humana by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,025,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,781,940,000 after buying an additional 151,466 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.