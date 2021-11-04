Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 2.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ:HURN traded up $1.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.39. The stock had a trading volume of 122,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,241. Huron Consulting Group has a 12 month low of $38.45 and a 12 month high of $61.99. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.70 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.
About Huron Consulting Group
Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.
