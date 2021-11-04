Hut 8 Mining (HUT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 11th. Analysts expect Hut 8 Mining to post earnings of C$0.14 per share for the quarter.

Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$33.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$27.91 million.

Hut 8 Mining stock traded down C$0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$18.79. 1,303,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,347,140. The stock has a market cap of C$3.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$12.82 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.36. Hut 8 Mining has a 52-week low of C$1.10 and a 52-week high of C$19.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 6.54 and a current ratio of 18.54.

HUT has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$20.00 target price on shares of Hut 8 Mining in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hut 8 Mining in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Hut 8 Mining in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$12.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, Director Jeremy Sewell bought 184,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$11.20 per share, with a total value of C$2,071,742.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 184,977 shares in the company, valued at C$2,071,742.40. Also, insider Bitfury Holding B.V. sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.05, for a total value of C$2,512,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,595,030 shares in the company, valued at C$136,630,051.50. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 656,490 shares of company stock worth $7,092,958.

About Hut 8 Mining

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 56 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

