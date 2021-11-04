Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) Shares Down 7.1%

Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) traded down 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.85 and last traded at $5.85. 18,306 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,407,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.30.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HYZN shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on Hyzon Motors from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Hyzon Motors in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Hyzon Motors in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.68.

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts anticipate that Hyzon Motors Inc will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Hyzon Motors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,100,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Hyzon Motors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Hyzon Motors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Hyzon Motors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $347,000. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hyzon Motors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hyzon Motors Company Profile (NASDAQ:HYZN)

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Hyzon Motors Inc

