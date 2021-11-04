IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The mining company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 5.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:IAG traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,482,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,375,124. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 1.03. IAMGOLD has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IAMGOLD stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) by 339.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,536 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,461 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in IAMGOLD were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 43.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IAG. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on IAMGOLD from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$3.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on IAMGOLD from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on IAMGOLD from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.47.

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

