Ian Bickley Sells 5,000 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Stock

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Director Ian Bickley sold 5,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.61, for a total transaction of $838,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Ian Bickley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 16th, Ian Bickley sold 5,000 shares of Crocs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.47, for a total transaction of $782,350.00.

NASDAQ CROX opened at $173.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $146.47 and its 200-day moving average is $125.53. Crocs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.22 and a 12-month high of $175.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 1.75.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The textile maker reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.59. Crocs had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 142.28%. The company had revenue of $625.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

CROX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target (up from $151.00) on shares of Crocs in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Crocs from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Crocs from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crocs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CROX. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crocs in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crocs in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Crocs by 54.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Crocs by 74.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 536 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in Crocs by 16.1% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 723 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

