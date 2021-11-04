ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.70-4.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.525-1.575 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.57 billion.ICF International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.700-$4.900 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on ICF International from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut ICF International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

ICF International stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $104.43. 53,198 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,602. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 0.67. ICF International has a one year low of $68.36 and a one year high of $106.04.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $394.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.81 million. ICF International had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 4.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ICF International will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.43%.

In related news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $199,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 3,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total transaction of $341,451.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

