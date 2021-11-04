ICHI (ICHI) Market Capitalization Tops $18.86 Million

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. ICHI has a total market capitalization of $18.86 million and $164,399.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICHI coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.01 or 0.00008186 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ICHI has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.79 or 0.00087812 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.27 or 0.00075530 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.31 or 0.00101717 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,496.65 or 0.07340502 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,365.37 or 1.00175210 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00022704 BTC.

About ICHI

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,760,669 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ICHI

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICHI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICHI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

