iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) Shares Up 6.2%

Shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) shot up 6.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.60 and last traded at $7.52. 18,852 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 933,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.08.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ICLK. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on iClick Interactive Asia Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on iClick Interactive Asia Group from $9.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

Get iClick Interactive Asia Group alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.82 and a 200 day moving average of $8.25.

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $78.00 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 9.9% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,326,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,458,000 after purchasing an additional 481,290 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the second quarter worth about $110,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the second quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the second quarter worth about $173,000. Institutional investors own 35.67% of the company’s stock.

About iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK)

iClick Interactive Asia Group Ltd. is a holding company, engages in the provision of online marketing and data technology platform. Its data-driven solutions help marketers identify, engage, and activate potential customers, monitor and measure the results of marketing campaigns, and create content catering to potential customers across different content distribution channels through both personal computer and mobile devices.

Read More: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for iClick Interactive Asia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iClick Interactive Asia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.