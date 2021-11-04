Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $239.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “In the past three months, Illinois Tool’s shares have outperformed the industry. The company is poised to gain from a diversified business structure, solid product offerings, buyouts and the policy of rewarding shareholders. Its enterprise initiatives are expected to aid operating margin by more than 100 bps in 2021. In third-quarter 2021, its earnings and sales lagged estimates by 0.98% and 1.57%, respectively. The company expects raw material and supply-chain constraints to continue playing spoilsport. It lowered sales growth and earnings projections to 13-14% and $8.30-$8.50 per share, respectively, for 2021. Price/costs impact on the operating margin is expected to be an adverse 150 bps. The operating margin is expected to be 23.5-24.5%, lower than 24.5-25.5% mentioned previously.”

ITW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $237.00 to $231.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $232.80.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $229.28 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $220.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.51. Illinois Tool Works has a 1-year low of $192.89 and a 1-year high of $242.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.53% and a net margin of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.71%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 266.7% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 78.6% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

