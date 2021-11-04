Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Short Interest Down 16.2% in October

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the September 30th total of 1,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 485,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMMR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Immersion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Immersion by 135.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,617 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Immersion during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Immersion by 45.3% in the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,750 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 5,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Immersion by 37.7% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,007 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 6,023 shares during the last quarter. 55.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMMR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Immersion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Colliers Securities downgraded Immersion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMMR opened at $7.99 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.81. The firm has a market cap of $262.87 million, a PE ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.86. Immersion has a 12-month low of $6.41 and a 12-month high of $16.64.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Immersion had a net margin of 49.91% and a return on equity of 21.69%. As a group, analysts forecast that Immersion will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Immersion Company Profile

Immersion Corp. engages in the creation, design, development and licensing of patented haptic innovations and software. The firm offers touch sense platform and design services. It focuses on the following target application areas: mobile devices, wearable, consumer, mobile entertainment and other content, console gaming, automotive, medical, and commercial.

