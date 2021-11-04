Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Immersion had a net margin of 49.91% and a return on equity of 21.69%.

Shares of Immersion stock traded down $2.32 on Thursday, hitting $7.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,972,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,617. Immersion has a 52 week low of $6.41 and a 52 week high of $16.64. The company has a market cap of $238.88 million, a PE ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.81.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Immersion stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) by 194.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,682 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,662 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.39% of Immersion worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 55.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on IMMR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immersion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Colliers Securities cut shares of Immersion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday.

About Immersion

Immersion Corp. engages in the creation, design, development and licensing of patented haptic innovations and software. The firm offers touch sense platform and design services. It focuses on the following target application areas: mobile devices, wearable, consumer, mobile entertainment and other content, console gaming, automotive, medical, and commercial.

