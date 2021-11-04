INCA Investments LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS)

INCA Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) by 1.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,036,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 38,100 shares during the quarter. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación accounts for 15.6% of INCA Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. INCA Investments LLC’s holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación were worth $39,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 2nd quarter valued at $397,000. Institutional investors own 49.91% of the company’s stock.

VLRS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. lifted their price target on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $24.40 to $27.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.30.

VLRS traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.05. 28,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,690. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 2.58. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $8.02 and a 1-year high of $23.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

