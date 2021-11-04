Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $21.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A., is a fashion retailer operating worldwide. The company also involves in the business of textile designing, manufacturing, and distribution. It welcomes its shoppers at its various store formats, such as Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home and Uterqüe . It has several stores in several countries. Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. is headquartered in Arteixo, Spain. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on IDEXY. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a sell rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Industria de Diseño Textil currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of IDEXY stock opened at $18.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $115.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.61 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.06 and a 200-day moving average of $18.04. Industria de Diseño Textil has a one year low of $11.40 and a one year high of $20.20.

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 15th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.19 billion. Industria de Diseño Textil had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 18.48%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Industria de Diseño Textil will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Industria de Diseño Textil

Industria de Diseño Textil SA engages in the retail and sale of clothing, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: ZARA, Bershka, and Other. The firm’s other brands include of Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company was founded by Amancio Ortega Gaona in 1963 and is headquartered in A Coruna, Spain.

