Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Lowered to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on INGR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ingredion from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ingredion from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ingredion from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $105.75.

Shares of NYSE INGR opened at $95.94 on Tuesday. Ingredion has a twelve month low of $68.71 and a twelve month high of $98.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.81 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.47.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 2.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ingredion will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 41.73%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Ingredion by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Ingredion by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Ingredion by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 0.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 2.5% in the second quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 8,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

