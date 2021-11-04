Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.59

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.59 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Wednesday, November 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This is an increase from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.57.

Innospec has raised its dividend payment by 35.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Innospec has a dividend payout ratio of 25.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Innospec to earn $5.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.1%.

Shares of IOSP opened at $92.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.23. Innospec has a twelve month low of $67.55 and a twelve month high of $107.73.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. Innospec had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 6.65%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Innospec will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IOSP. CL King cut their target price on Innospec from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Innospec stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,379 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,445 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.48% of Innospec worth $10,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

