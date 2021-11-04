InsaneCoin (INSN) Market Capitalization Achieves $317,829.68

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. InsaneCoin has a total market capitalization of $317,829.68 and approximately $14.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, InsaneCoin has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One InsaneCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0123 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $197.58 or 0.00321671 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00014484 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004258 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00005268 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000025 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000191 BTC.

InsaneCoin Profile

InsaneCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 9th, 2016. InsaneCoin’s total supply is 25,870,764 coins. InsaneCoin’s official website is insane.network . InsaneCoin’s official Twitter account is @insanecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Insane Coin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. The Insane Coin moved to a new blockchain in order to support new features like Masternodes, POS v3, Darksend, Adaptive block sizes, VRX and more. “

Buying and Selling InsaneCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsaneCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InsaneCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase InsaneCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

