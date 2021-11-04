Insider Buying: PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Major Shareholder Buys 6,196 Shares of Stock

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 6,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.05 per share, for a total transaction of $18,897.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 4th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 5,997 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.05 per share, for a total transaction of $18,290.85.

On Friday, October 29th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 10,001 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.05 per share, for a total transaction of $30,503.05.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 1,406 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.03 per share, for a total transaction of $4,260.18.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 1,127 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.43 per share, for a total transaction of $2,738.61.

On Friday, September 3rd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 39,046 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.44 per share, for a total transaction of $95,272.24.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 38,502 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.48 per share, for a total transaction of $95,484.96.

On Monday, August 30th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 55,129 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.55 per share, for a total transaction of $140,578.95.

On Monday, August 23rd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 20,000 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.58 per share, for a total transaction of $51,600.00.

On Thursday, August 19th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 20,723 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.52 per share, for a total transaction of $52,221.96.

On Monday, August 16th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 64,111 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.69 per share, for a total transaction of $172,458.59.

Shares of PHX stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,921. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $93.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 0.98. PHX Minerals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $4.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 million. PHX Minerals had a positive return on equity of 4.55% and a negative net margin of 18.98%. Sell-side analysts predict that PHX Minerals Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. PHX Minerals’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of PHX Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at $262,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 5,754.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,271 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 28,771 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,656 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 11,002 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 172,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 38,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 73,269 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 8,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PHX Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.17.

PHX Minerals Company Profile

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

