Insider Selling: Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Vice Chairman Sells $223,090.48 in Stock

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Vice Chairman Sharon M. Crofts sold 2,642 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total transaction of $223,090.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:BOH opened at $87.09 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.54 and its 200 day moving average is $85.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.24. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.78 and a fifty-two week high of $99.10.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.19. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 16.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.54%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOH. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 39.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,414,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,109,000 after purchasing an additional 687,337 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 16.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,416,393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,288,000 after purchasing an additional 201,596 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 9.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,974,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,272,000 after purchasing an additional 175,527 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,860,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $325,146,000 after purchasing an additional 102,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 11.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 632,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,245,000 after purchasing an additional 62,510 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

