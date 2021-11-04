Insider Selling: Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Director Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.05, for a total transaction of $742,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Nathan Zommer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 1st, Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of Littelfuse stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.19, for a total transaction of $687,975.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of Littelfuse stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.44, for a total transaction of $706,100.00.

NASDAQ LFUS opened at $314.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $281.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.99. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $202.36 and a 1 year high of $317.24.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $539.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.81 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 33.13%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LFUS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 735,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,502,000 after purchasing an additional 62,301 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 101,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,760,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 858.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after purchasing an additional 21,552 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

