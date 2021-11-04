Insider Selling: McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) CFO Sells 1,095 Shares of Stock

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 1,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $236,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of MCK stock traded down $1.14 on Thursday, hitting $223.09. The stock had a trading volume of 927,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,494. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $167.86 and a twelve month high of $225.29. The firm has a market cap of $34.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.41, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $204.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.30.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. The firm had revenue of $66.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.23 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 5,793.16%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.80 EPS. On average, analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 20.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.92%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on McKesson from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on McKesson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on McKesson from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on McKesson from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on McKesson from $237.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCK. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

