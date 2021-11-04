Insider Selling: NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) EVP Sells 23,724 Shares of Stock

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) EVP Adrian Button sold 23,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $938,046.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NCR stock opened at $43.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.48 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.79. NCR Co. has a 12 month low of $19.75 and a 12 month high of $50.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66.
NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. NCR had a positive return on equity of 30.41% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NCR Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NCR in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NCR by 1,041.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NCR in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NCR by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NCR by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.
NCR Company Profile
NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers solutions for the financial services industries. The Retail segment focuses on the customers for the retail industries.
Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide
Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.