Insider Selling: NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) EVP Sells 23,724 Shares of Stock

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) EVP Adrian Button sold 23,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $938,046.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NCR stock opened at $43.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.48 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.79. NCR Co. has a 12 month low of $19.75 and a 12 month high of $50.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. NCR had a positive return on equity of 30.41% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NCR Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NCR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NCR in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NCR from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on NCR from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.43.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NCR in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NCR by 1,041.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NCR in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NCR by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NCR by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers solutions for the financial services industries. The Retail segment focuses on the customers for the retail industries.

