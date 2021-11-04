Insider Selling: Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) CEO Sells 56,641 Shares of Stock

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) CEO Edward A. Pesicka sold 56,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $2,377,222.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE OMI traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.81. The company had a trading volume of 937,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,170. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.67. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.76 and a 1-year high of $49.16. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.95 and a 200-day moving average of $38.54.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.15. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 45.79%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is 0.44%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Owens & Minor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Owens & Minor by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Owens & Minor by 1.2% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Owens & Minor by 4.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Owens & Minor by 6.8% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Owens & Minor by 0.9% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 53,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

