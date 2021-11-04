Insider Selling: Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) COO Sells $97,450.00 in Stock

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) COO Matthew Neagle sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $97,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Matthew Neagle also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Porch Group alerts:

On Friday, October 22nd, Matthew Neagle sold 4,500 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $80,910.00.

On Tuesday, October 26th, Matthew Neagle sold 4,000 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $74,040.00.

On Tuesday, October 19th, Matthew Neagle sold 2,500 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $42,350.00.

On Tuesday, October 12th, Matthew Neagle sold 2,500 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $40,275.00.

On Tuesday, October 5th, Matthew Neagle sold 2,500 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $40,100.00.

On Tuesday, September 28th, Matthew Neagle sold 4,000 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total transaction of $73,280.00.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Matthew Neagle sold 5,000 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $96,500.00.

On Friday, September 17th, Matthew Neagle sold 1,000 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $19,490.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Matthew Neagle sold 1,500 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $27,690.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Matthew Neagle sold 14,000 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $322,280.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRCH opened at $22.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Porch Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.03 and a fifty-two week high of $24.41.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $51.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.01 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Sunday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Porch Group from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Porch Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.44.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRCH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Porch Group during the second quarter worth about $2,277,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Porch Group during the second quarter worth about $12,626,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Porch Group during the first quarter worth about $432,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Porch Group by 73.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,024,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,148,000 after buying an additional 856,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Porch Group during the second quarter worth about $460,000. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Porch Group Company Profile

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Porch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.