Insider Selling: Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) CEO Sells 2,250 Shares of Stock

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) CEO David A. Dunbar sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE SXI opened at $114.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 38.47, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.96 and a 200 day moving average of $97.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.61. Standex International Co. has a one year low of $65.44 and a one year high of $115.35.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $176.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.73 million. Standex International had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 11.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Standex International Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This is a positive change from Standex International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Standex International’s payout ratio is presently 20.87%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SXI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Standex International by 2,325.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Standex International by 106.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Standex International in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Standex International by 6,525.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Standex International in the first quarter valued at about $145,000. 89.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Standex International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Standex International in a research note on Friday, September 17th.

About Standex International

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

