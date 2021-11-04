Insider Selling: Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) CEO Sells 2,250 Shares of Stock

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) CEO David A. Dunbar sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of NYSE SXI opened at $114.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 38.47, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.96 and a 200 day moving average of $97.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.61. Standex International Co. has a one year low of $65.44 and a one year high of $115.35.
Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $176.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.73 million. Standex International had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 11.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Standex International Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SXI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Standex International by 2,325.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Standex International by 106.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Standex International in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Standex International by 6,525.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Standex International in the first quarter valued at about $145,000. 89.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Standex International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Standex International in a research note on Friday, September 17th.
About Standex International
Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.
