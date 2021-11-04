Insider Selling: Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) CEO Sells 217,134 Shares of Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,134 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.85, for a total value of $32,537,529.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of U opened at $147.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $135.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.09 and a beta of 2.81. Unity Software Inc. has a one year low of $76.00 and a one year high of $174.94.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $273.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.75 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 52.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Unity Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Unity Software by 6,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Unity Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Unity Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Unity Software from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. BTIG Research began coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie initiated coverage on Unity Software in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Unity Software from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.27.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

