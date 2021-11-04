Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Director Richard G. Rawson Sells 7,357 Shares

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Director Richard G. Rawson sold 7,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $951,407.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE NSP opened at $121.41 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.15. Insperity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.24 and a 12-month high of $129.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.50.

Get Insperity alerts:

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Insperity had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 172.89%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Insperity’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is 50.85%.

Several research firms have issued reports on NSP. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Insperity from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Insperity from $116.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair began coverage on shares of Insperity in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.40 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Insperity by 109.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. now owns 298,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,198,000 after acquiring an additional 155,953 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Insperity by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 13,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 11,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 5,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.